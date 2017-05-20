Vols open regional with 5-0 shutout

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee’s road to the College World Series took a turn in the right direction on Friday.

The No. 10 Vols, who are hosting an NCAA Regional for the 13th conservative season, powered past Longwood for a 5-0 win at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The win also gave Ralph Weeklt career win number 1,300.

“It’s shaping up to be a really tough regional,” Weekly said. “It’s survive and advance as you’ve heard a thousand times, I don’t even know who coined that, but that’s what it is so I’m proud of our kids and we have to be ready to go.”

Tennessee turns its attention to USC Upstate on Saturday at noon. The Spartans took down Ohio State in their opener Friday afternoon.