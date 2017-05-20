Vols open regional with 5-0 shutout

By Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee’s road to the College World Series took a turn in the right direction on Friday.

The No. 10 Vols, who are hosting an NCAA Regional for the 13th conservative season, powered past Longwood for a 5-0 win at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The win also gave Ralph Weeklt career win number 1,300.

“It’s shaping up to be a really tough regional,” Weekly said. “It’s survive and advance as you’ve heard a thousand times, I don’t even know who coined that, but that’s what it is so I’m proud of our kids and we have to be ready to go.”

Tennessee turns its attention to USC Upstate on Saturday at noon. The Spartans took down Ohio State in their opener Friday afternoon.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s