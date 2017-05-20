Unresponsive victims lead to drug arrest in Cocke County

NEWPORT (WATE) – The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department and Newport Police Department have arrested a man after responding to two unresponsive people at a CITGO gas station on May 19.

CPR was administered to the unresponsive subjects and when EMS arrived at the scene both victims were transported to Newport medical center. Their conditions are unknown.

A woman with the unresponsive victims told officers she had met and bought heroin on multiple occasions from David Cushman.

With officers, the woman placed a phone call to Cushman and advised him that she needed more narcotics. The suspect informed the woman to meet him at the same location as earlier.

After approximately 20 minutes, Cushman came to a Marathon gas station in a blue Dodge Durango pulling a trailer.

Officers approached Cushman and found a bottle of cocaine and a bottle containing a white rock substance in his possession.

Authorities also found approximately one ounce of Ice (Methamphetamine), six grams of cocaine, four grams of heroin and eighty four full Xanax and 50 various sizes of Xanax, digital scales and baggies inside Cushman’s vehicle.

Cushman was arrested and is charged with: possession of schedule 1 heroin for resale, possession of schedule 2 cocaine for resale, possession of Schedule 5 Xanax for resale and possession of Schedule 2 Methamphetamine for resale.

Cushman had also been found with outstanding warrants for his arrest in Fulton County Georgia for trafficking cocaine and trafficking Heroin.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department says further charges may be pending for aggravated assault upon completion of an investigation involving the distribution of narcotics which resulted in the serious bodily injury of another.