THP Officer dies after motorcycle crash

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:
(Tennessee Department of Safety)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Department of Safety Tweeted a farewell message to a beloved Tennessee Highway Patrol officer who died due to injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash.

According to the Tweet, THP Sgt. Allan Brenneis who served on the Critical Incident Response team died as a result of injuries he sustained in a crash.

It goes on to say that Brenneis was an extremely knowledgeable veteran and will be greatly missed.

“We ask that you keep Sgt. Brenneis family, friends, and our department in your thoughts and prayers,” the Tweet reads. “We will miss him deeply.”

 

 

