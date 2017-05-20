Serrano set for final game with Vols

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Dave Serrano era will officially come to an end on Rocky Top Saturday.

Serrano, who announced his resignation from the program Wednesday, will coach the final game of his six-year career at Tennessee.

I’m in a good place emotionally,” Serrano said after Friday’s 2-0 loss to Missouri. “I don’t know how I’m going to feel tomorrow but I just know when I put on the uniform tomorrow, I’ll be very proud to put on this uniform. Not proud for the last time but proud to wear this uniform and I’m very thankful for the opportunity I was given here.”

Following Friday’s loss, the Vols are 7-20 in the SEC this season. Over Serrano’s six seasons, Tennessee managed to win 30-plus games once in 2014. Despite bringing in top 20 recruiting classes each year, Serrano’s teams never finished better than fifth in the SEC East.

The same baseball coach who led UC Irvine and Cal State Fullerton to the College World Series says his time in the dugout is not over.

“My only regret is that my expectation was to win a lot more here and I came a lot short of that,” Serrano said. “That’s something I’ll have to live with but I’ll be successful again, I have no doubt about that.”