North Knoxville neighborhood shooting victim dies from injuries

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The victim of a neighborhood shooting on Chickamauga Avenue Friday has died from her injuries Sunday morning at UT Medical Center according to KPD.

Previous Story: 1 injured in North Knoxville shooting, neighbors on high alert

The victim, Shanna Harmon, 28, was found lying on the road suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to the preliminary investigation Harmon and the male suspect were involved in a verbal argument when the suspect shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene.

Investigators are currently looking for a vehicle of interest. The vehicle is either a white, two-door Chevrolet Cobalt or Chevrolet Cavalier.

If anyone witnessed a vehicle matching this description in the area of Chickamauga Avenue and Oswald Street or if they have any information on the possible suspect, they are asked to call the Knoxville Police Department’s crime information line at 865-215-7212. Callers can remain anonymous.