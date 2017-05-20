Man, 14-year-old charged in East Nashville shooting death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said a man and teenager will face criminal homicide charges in Friday’s fatal shooting in the East Nashville Cayce Homes.

Montel Sowell, 20, and Mario Woodard, 14, exchanged gunfire with 26-year-old Travis Rosemond, who was in the neighborhood, according to a release.

Rosemond was found sitting in the front passenger seat of a Buick Century with a .38 caliber revolver near his feet. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Sowell ran away before he fell to the ground with a gunshot wound to his abdomen while Woodard ran inside the back door of an apartment in the 600 block of South Eighth Street, according to police. A motive has not yet been determined.

Metro police reported surveillance video showed Sowell toss a handgun to another young man who fled the scene.

Woodard has been charged in juvenile court with criminal homicide and Sowell will be charged with upon his release from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

News 2 previously covered a shooting in 2015 where Rosemond was also shot in the Cayce Homes.

