Knoxville Biscuit Festival 2017

WATE 6 On Your Side Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – East Tennesseans flocked to downtown Knoxville Saturday morning for the annual Biscuit festival.

Vendors from all around the area teamed up to provide every type of gourmet biscuit imaginable on “Biscuit Boulevard” (otherwise known as Market Street).

The WATE 6 On Your Side team linked up with Shoney’s to serve a Golden Sunsphere Biscuit at the event.

The whole 6 News Team was there handing out biscuits and gravy and taste testing food from the other vendors.

The festival wrapped up around 2, but you can continue to expect to see delays in the downtown during other events happening today.

See the full list of road closures here.

 

 

