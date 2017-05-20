Jefferson County clinches first trip to state in school history

Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The hot and humid weather was not enough to keep local high school baseball and Softball teams from playing for an invitation to the state tournament.

Jefferson County made history Friday, becoming the first team in school history to earn a spot in the state tournament. The Patriots scored four runs in the eighth inning to power past Farragut 6-2. The Admirals, who have won eight championships since 2003, had not lost a sectional game at home.

CAK softball is returning to state for the fifth consecutive season. The Warriors needed just four innings to put together an 11-1 run rule over Unicoi County. CAK will look to defend its state championship win last season.

