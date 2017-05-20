Farragut graduation remembers seniors who passed

KNOXVILLE (WATE)- Nearly 500 Farragut graduates gathered in Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday, but not without remembering four students who passed away this year, two of them seniors from this graduating class.

“I think that, in a way, it helped unite us all together. We helped each other out during those times,” said Jessica Hyun, a Farragut Senior.

“We had counseling meetings and stuff, it’s unfortunate, but it brought us all together.”

The students started the graduation with a moment of silence and The Tolling of the Bells in memory.

Both families of the seniors who passed accepted their diplomas on their behalf.

One of the seniors was Joshua Armon Davis, who drowned in Fort Loudoun Lake earlier this week.