Boys & Girls Clubs give bikes to kids in Anderson County

ROCKY TOP (WATE) – Over 50 kids with the Greater Tennessee Valley Boys & Girls Club were given bikes Saturday for demonstrating exceptional attendance and academic performance throughout the school year.

Members gathered at Main Street Baptist Church in Rocky Top to receive their free bikes from long-time Boys & Girls Clubs supporters Jim and Melissa Charles.

“Some of the kids were here at 10 o’clock, which is an hour before the program started,” said Melissa Charles. “They sat on their bikes the whole time. They were just absolutely so excited. It just brought tears to my eyes.”

After the giveaway, the kids had a bike parade down a small section of Main Street.