Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Jasmine

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week for May 19 is a 12-year-old Shih Tzu named Jasmine.

Hannah Overton with Young-Williams says despite her age, Jasmine still has a lot of pep in her step. Since Jasmine is a senior dog, her adoption fee is $50.

She does take her time walking up and down steps, but other than that, Overton says she is ready to meet people and is still very youthful.

For more information on adopting Jasmine or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s