Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week: Jasmine

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week for May 19 is a 12-year-old Shih Tzu named Jasmine.

Hannah Overton with Young-Williams says despite her age, Jasmine still has a lot of pep in her step. Since Jasmine is a senior dog, her adoption fee is $50.

She does take her time walking up and down steps, but other than that, Overton says she is ready to meet people and is still very youthful.

For more information on adopting Jasmine or any other pet at Young-Williams, call (865) 215-6599, visit their website, or either location at 3201 Division Street or 6400 Kingston Pike.