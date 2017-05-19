Southwest Airlines soon to offer direct flights to Cancun from Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it will soon offer direct flights to Cancun from Nashville.

Music City will become the 16th Southwest U.S. city to offer international service on Saturdays all year long – and just in time for the holiday season.

Beginning November 11, travelers can fly nonstop on Saturdays from Nashville to Cancun one-way for as low as $149.

Starting November 5, travelers will also gain a new daily nonstop service to Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport with fares as low as $49 each way.

All non-stop service is subject to requisite governmental approvals.

For more information, visit Southwest.