Shoney’s biscuit maker retiring after this year’s Biscuit Fest

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – One of the premiere biscuit cookers of the International Biscuit Festival is getting ready for his final one.

Raymond Driggers has worked at Shoney’s for 50 years, starting when he was just 14 years old. He’s been cooking for the Biscuit Festival from the start.

When asked what makes his biscuits stand out from the crowd, he says they’re the original, homemade taste that everybody’s looking for in a biscuit. And he’s been working for most of his life to perfect them.

“It takes time. You can’t just do it. It takes time to get the technique down,” said Driggers.

He says he’s retiring shortly after Biscuit Fest so he’ll be able to spend more time with his wife, who’s worked with him at Shoney’s for the past few years. He says he’s ready to stop working the 9 to 5, but will miss his friends from the restaurant.

WATE 6 On Your Side is partnering with Shoney’s for this year’s Biscuit Festival. Learn more here.