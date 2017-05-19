Road closures planned in Knoxville for weekend events

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A number of road closures are planned this weekend as several events are going on in the city of Knoxville.

International Biscuit Festival caused several streets to close at 3 p.m. on Friday. They will reopen at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Clinch Avenue between Gay and Walnut

Market Street between Cumberland and Clinch

Church Avenue between Gay and Walnut

The Market Square Farmer’s Market runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday on Market Square, Market Street and Union Avenue. Two streets will be closed from 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay

Market Street between Clinch and Union

World’s Fair Park Drive will be closed between Clinch and Grand avenues on Saturday for the Children’s Festival of Reading.

On Sunday, a section of Magnolia Avenue between Chestnut and Randolph streets will be closed from 1:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for Open Streets Knoxville.