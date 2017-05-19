Road closures planned in Knoxville for weekend events

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A number of road closures are planned this weekend as several events are going on in the city of Knoxville.
International Biscuit Festival caused several streets to close at 3 p.m. on Friday. They will reopen at 5 p.m. Saturday.
- Clinch Avenue between Gay and Walnut
- Market Street between Cumberland and Clinch
- Church Avenue between Gay and Walnut
The Market Square Farmer’s Market runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday on Market Square, Market Street and Union Avenue. Two streets will be closed from 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
- Union Avenue between Walnut and Gay
- Market Street between Clinch and Union
World’s Fair Park Drive will be closed between Clinch and Grand avenues on Saturday for the Children’s Festival of Reading.
On Sunday, a section of Magnolia Avenue between Chestnut and Randolph streets will be closed from 1:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. for Open Streets Knoxville.