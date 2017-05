KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Police responded to a shooting in North Knoxville early Friday morning.

Dispatchers say the shooting happened at 3:30 a.m. on Chickamauga Avenue at Oswald Street.

There is one victim, according to dispatch. No information on the victim’s condition.

The intersection is blocked off at this time.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene.