Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Several law enforcement officers were on scene late Friday night after a a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in East Knox County.

The accident was reported on Asheville Highway near Molly Bright Road in East Knox County. Tennessee Highway Patrol confirms the pedestrian died. Rural/Metro is also on the scene.

Eastbound lanes are expected to be closed due to the accident until around 2 a.m. Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

No further information is available. WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene to find out more details.