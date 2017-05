CHATTANOOGA (WATE) – A Chattanooga safety announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee Friday.

Brendon Harris, a rising senior at the Baylor School announced his commitment with a video on Twitter. He is ranked the No. 1 safety in the state by Inside Tennessee.

Other schools of interest for the high school student included Auburn, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Ohio State, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Penn State, according to Scout.com.