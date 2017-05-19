Leadership Knoxville hopes to break ‘World’s Largest Square Dance’ record

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Photo: Leadership Knoxville)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Leadership Knoxville is attempting to break a world record.

The organization hopes to claim the title for Guinness Book of World Records’ World’s Largest Square Dance. Currently, the title belongs to the Franklin Augustus Miller Middle School in Riverside, California, at 1,040 people.

The event will benefit the Arrowmount School of Arts and Crafts’ rebuilding efforts.

“While Leadership Knoxville’s annual square dance is a fun way to cap off its opening retreat, it also serves as a team building activity for each new class,” said Tammy White, president of Leadership Knoxville. “Square dancing helps each Leadership Knoxville class bond as a group as it allows class members the opportunity to learn to trust and collaborate with one another, and it instills a sense of pride and accomplishment. Arrowmont and the Great Smoky Mountains have always been the perfect backdrop for this annual team building exercise.”

Tickets are $25 and the event will be held on May 25 at the 510 Center at 2950 Airfield Service Drive in Alcoa. The event will start at 6 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s