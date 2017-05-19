Leadership Knoxville hopes to break ‘World’s Largest Square Dance’ record

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Leadership Knoxville is attempting to break a world record.

The organization hopes to claim the title for Guinness Book of World Records’ World’s Largest Square Dance. Currently, the title belongs to the Franklin Augustus Miller Middle School in Riverside, California, at 1,040 people.

The event will benefit the Arrowmount School of Arts and Crafts’ rebuilding efforts.

“While Leadership Knoxville’s annual square dance is a fun way to cap off its opening retreat, it also serves as a team building activity for each new class,” said Tammy White, president of Leadership Knoxville. “Square dancing helps each Leadership Knoxville class bond as a group as it allows class members the opportunity to learn to trust and collaborate with one another, and it instills a sense of pride and accomplishment. Arrowmont and the Great Smoky Mountains have always been the perfect backdrop for this annual team building exercise.”

Tickets are $25 and the event will be held on May 25 at the 510 Center at 2950 Airfield Service Drive in Alcoa. The event will start at 6 p.m.