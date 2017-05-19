Knoxville radio personality addresses teen suicide issue

Related Coverage East Tennessee groups: Resources available to prevent suicides

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The problem of suicide continues to plague the country. Farragut High School has seen three student suicides this semester alone. Some Knoxville radio personalities are working to get the message out about prevention.

Hot 104.5 radio personality Mean Jean will address the topic of teenage suicide on his weekly show this week. Fellow personality Joey Tack is also spearheading an effort to spotlight the issue of teen suicide.

“There is a song Hot is playing called ‘1-800’ by an artist named ‘Logic’ that is the number two Shazamed song in Knoxville that deals with the topic, and Joey will be producing a version of the song that inserts local student voices into the song with messages of hope and recover,” said Mean Jean.

He says talking about the issue is the way to start making change.

The “Real Talk With Mean Jean” episode airs Sunday night at 8 p.m.