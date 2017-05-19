Knoxville Fire, AMR host free CPR training for National Paramedic Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knowing how to perform CPR can save someone’s life.

In honor of National Paramedic Week, West Town Mall is hosting free community CPR training sessions with the support of AMR and Rural/Metro. The classes are in front of JCPenney from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 23 .Shoppers are invited to take a free 15-minute course to learn how to do compression-only CPR, pediatric compression-only CPR and learn how to properly use an automated external defibrillator (AED).

AMR is also partnering with the Knoxville Fire Department to offer 14 other free public training sessions:

Sunday, May 21

Open Streets Knoxville, Magnolia Avenue 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, May 22

Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Farragut Town Hall Community Room, 10:00 a.m. -2:00 p.m.

Tuesday, May 23

Rural/Metro Fire Station, Lena Lane off Emory Road, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Pellissippi State-Hardin Valley/College Center, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Pellissippi State Blount County Campus Common Area, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

West Town Mall In Front of JC Pennys, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, May 24

Knox County Health Department, Dameron Street, 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Turkey Creek Parking Lot Near Abuelo’s, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 25

New Harvest Park Farmer’s Market, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

First Baptist Concord, Rotunda, 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Concord United Methodist Church, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Friday, May 26

Farragut Town Hall Community Room, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 27

Market Square Farmers Market-Pavilion stage, 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Sevierville Fire Department offers CPR/AED training

The Sevierville Fire Department is offering a chance for citizens to become certified in CPR/AED, as well as learn fire safety tips from the pros. Classes are open to the community on June 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the main downtown station, located at 122 Prince Street in Sevierville.

The class fee is $20 per person, which includes all class materials and a certificate. Checks can be made payable to the City of Sevierville.

In this classroom-based course, participants will learn to recognize several life-threatening emergencies, provide CPR to victims of all ages, use an AED, and relieve choking in a safe, timely and effective manner. To register or for additional information, please contact Joy Coats (Monday-Friday) at (865) 453-9276 or joycoats@seviervilletn.org.