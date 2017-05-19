Knoxville celebrates Bike to Work Day

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville celebrated its 17th annual Bike to Work Day on Friday as part of National Bike Month.

People gathered in the morning in Market Square to celebrate the biking culture and then everyone headed off to their jobs.

There were bike convoys to certain areas for those who didn’t want to bike alone.

“Riding your bike to work is a really great way of getting physical activity. So like, I have trouble finding time to exercise. I’m a busy mom who works and so when I bike to work, that means I’ve gotten my exercise in and I don’t have to worry about finding time to get to the gym,” said Kelly Seegers with the Knoxville Regional Transportation Planning Organization.

Biking to work can also save money on gas, parking and car maintenance costs. It can also promote a sense of community.