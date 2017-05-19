Groundbreaking held for new affordable housing in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – East Knoxville will soon be home to a new affordable housing complex, something city and county leaders say is needed in East Tennessee.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett were on hand for the groundbreaking of “Five Points Phase Two.” The complex includes 10 buildings for a total of 84 units used to house lower income families in the area.

Those involved say this is not the type of building most think of when they hear “affordable housing.”

“When thinking about affordable housing, oftentimes folks have these boarded-up projects in their mind’s eye, but truly affordable housing is housing any of us would be proud to live in. And we’re building it for folks in our communities that are needed parts – our baristas, our bank tellers, our teachers’ aides, our aging parents, so many populations that are vital to our community,” said Katie Moore, Industry and Governmental Affairs.

Funding was made available through an $11 million federal tax credit allocation.