Groundbreaking held for new affordable housing in East Knoxville

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – East Knoxville will soon be home to a new affordable housing complex, something city and county leaders say is needed in East Tennessee.

Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett were on hand for the groundbreaking of “Five Points Phase Two.” The complex includes 10 buildings for a total of 84 units used to house lower income families in the area.

Those involved say this is not the type of building most think of when they hear “affordable housing.”

“When thinking about affordable housing, oftentimes folks have these boarded-up projects in their mind’s eye, but truly affordable housing is housing any of us would be proud to live in. And we’re building it for folks in our communities that are needed parts – our baristas, our bank tellers, our teachers’ aides, our aging parents, so many populations that are vital to our community,” said Katie Moore, Industry and Governmental Affairs.

Funding was made available through an $11 million federal tax credit allocation.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s