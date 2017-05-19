Grocery delivery service coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A grocery delivery service will come to Knoxville on May 25 and customers can expect the food at their door in as little as an hour. The company is called Instacart. It allows you to pick the items you want online and someone else will do the errand for you.

“Both my wife and I are busy working professionals. We have three kids. We can save two hours of our week that can be used for us,” said Nick Friedrich.

Friedrich is a general manager for Instacart. He said customers fill up a cart on their computer or phone and in one to two hours, the grocery bags will be at your front door.

“When you are shopping on our app or on the website, all the items that you usually see when you go to the store will be available online,” said Friedrich

The stores that will be available to customers in Knoxville are Whole Foods, Kroger, Publix, Petco, and Costo. For Costco, you do not need a membership.

“We work with Costco so we buy a membership for our shoppers and shoppers go on behalf of the customer to buy the items for them,” Friedrich said.

The price of the items on Instacart depends on the retailer. However, they can be the same cost as in store. For delivery, it costs $5.99 for orders $35 or more. Customers can also get a yearly membership for $99 a year. A membership means no delivery fees.

Friedrich said Instacart is able to track to see where demand for their service is coming from. They got a lot of hits from the Knoxville area. Instacart will also bring 50 to 100 new jobs to the area.