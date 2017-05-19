Former Vol helps 181 pets be adopted in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WATE) – Former Volunteer Malik Jackson helped a Florida humane society adopt 181 pets earlier in May.

The Jacksonville Jaguar helped the Jacksonville Humane Society through his foundation Malik’s Gifts. PetSmart Charities also helped.

According to the humane society, it was the largest two-day event in its history. Pets from the humane society and the Jacksonville Animal Care and Protective Services were able to be adopted at PetSmart locations and Jackson’s foundation.

Jackson’s organization paid for adoption fees for new owners. Jackson stopped by the adoption event to talk about the importance of pet adoption.

One of the pets adopted was a cat named Devan. The cat has feline immunodeficiency virus that makes him at risk for many infections.