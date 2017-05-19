Former Calhoun police chief, officer charged with extortion

CALHOUN (WATE) – The former police chief of the McMinn County town of Calhoun as well as a former officer have been charged with extorting arrestees.

Former Calhoun Police Chief Julie Tanksley, 43, and former officer Charles Godsey, 46, have each been indicted on two counts of extortion.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they extorted two arrestees by seizing personal property until the arrestees contributed money to the police department’s drug fund.

Both surrendered Friday at the McMinn County Jail and are being held on $4,000 bond each.