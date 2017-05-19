Fire reported at West Knoxville car dealership

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A fire was reported Friday evening at a car dealership in West Knoxville.

The Knoxville Fire Department says a vehicle fire was reported in the service department of Rice GMC, 8330 Kingston Pike, around 8:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a pickup truck engulfed in flames and heavy, black smoke coming from the building.

A wrecker was used to move the burned truck away from the building. The building itself was not damaged.

No injuries have been reported. The cause is under investigation.

