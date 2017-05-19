Crews work to put out house fire in East Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A fire destroyed part of an East Knox County home on Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported on Terry Drive around 3:45 p.m. Few details are available, but photos taken by a WATE 6 On Your Side photographer shows what appears to be a garage that has burned to the ground.
It is not yet known if anyone was home at the time, was injured, or if there was any damage to the main house. Refresh this page for updates.
