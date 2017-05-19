3 school buses with children on-board trapped in Middle Tenn. floodwaters

BETH PAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three school buses with children on board became trapped in fast-rising floodwaters in Sumner County Friday morning.

One bus became trapped on Buck Henry Road near Mt. Vernon Road around 6:30 a.m.

Another bus was stopped due to high water on Campbell Hollow Road near Butler Mill Road while another is stuck on Rouges Fork Road near Hogback Ridge.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office told WKRN the number of children on the buses is unknown but no children are in any danger.

Initial reports indicate as many as 17 children are aboard the bus on Buck Henry Road.

Water rescues at all scenes are currently underway.