NASHVILLE (WATE) – Eight new sites in Tennessee were added to the National Register of Historic Places, including two in East Tennessee.

Kern’s Bakery in Knoxville and LaFollette Coke Ovens in LaFollette are among the new places.

LaFollette Coke Ovens was created in 1897 after the LaFollette Coal, Iron and Railway Company bought land in Campbell County. The 300-acre property included two coal mines, an iron ore mine, a rock quarry and coke ovens. There are ten acres remaining including two batteries of coke ovens. LaFollette Coke Ovens closed in 1924 due to improvements in the industry.

Kern’s Bakery was created by Peter Kern in the 1860s. The current building on Chapman Highway was built in 1931. The Tennessee Historical Commission says the building’s location helped advertise the company’s baked goods. The company expanded to other cities in the Southeast and was bought by Sara Lee in 1989 before stopping production in 2012.

Other Tennessee locations added to the registry include Bradley County’s Cleveland Commerical Historic District, Putnam’s County Science Building, Robertson County’s William A. McMurray House, and Shelby County’s Rock of Ages Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Charles Davis House and Memphis Federation of Musicians Local 71 Building.

2 East Tennessee sites added to National Register of Historic Places View as list View as gallery Open Gallery LaFollette Coke Ovens (Photo: Tennessee Historical Commission) Kern's Bakery (Photo: Tennessee Historical Commission) Rock of Ages Christian Methodist Episcopal Church (Photo: Tennessee Historical Commission) William A. McMurray House (Photo: Tennessee Historical Commission) Memphis Federation of Musicians Local 71 Building (Photo: Tennessee Historical Commission) Charles Davis House (Photo: Tennessee Historical Commission) Science Building (Photo: Tennessee Historical Commission) Cleveland Commercial Historic District (Photo: Tennessee Historical Commission)