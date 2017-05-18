Trent Magill takes on Dollywood’s Splash Country’s newest slide

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

PIGEON FORGE (WATE) – Dollywood’s Splash Country has unveiled its new “Tailspin Racer” water slide.

Splash Country held a race on Thursday, pitting East Tennessee media personalities against each other, including Good Morning Tennessee Meteorologist Trent Magill.

Previous story: Dollywood’s Splash Country adding spiraling race water slide

The five-story slide is longer than a football field and allows you to race against other.

Trent made it to the championship heat, but fell short of bringing home bragging rights.

The ride is new this season and is located along Big River Pavilion near the park entrance.

VIDEOS: Tailspin Racer

