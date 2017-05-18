Tad Cummins indicted on 2 charges by federal grand jury

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Tad Cummins on Thursday.

The 50-year-old former Maury County teacher was indicted for transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

Cummins was initially charged on April 20, 2017 after he was found in Cecilville, California, with his 15-year-old former student. The two had been the subject of a nationwide search for 38 days after they disappeared from Columbia.

If convicted, Cummins faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, up to life.

He also faces charges in Tennessee of kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor after he allegedly kissed Thomas while at school.