Smyrna unveils plans for permanent memorial to fallen Blue Angels pilot

MYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – City officials in Smyrna called upon the community Thursday to help establish a permanent memorial for the fall Blue Angels pilot who died last summer.

Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss was flying a F/A-18C on June 2, 2016 ahead of the Great Tennessee Airshow when he crashed that afternoon. He died at the scene and the plane was destroyed.

In honor of the one-year anniversary of his death, Smyrna announced plans to build an illuminated memorial in Kuss’ honor at Lee Victory Recreation Park.

The National Naval Aviation Museum is providing a recently retired Blue Angel F/A-18C-25-MC Hornet aircraft, which will depict Captain Kuss’ plane number, on permanent loan to Smyrna.

The city is hoping to raise $1,000,000 for the cause. Below are all the ways to donate:

Text “Jeff” to 71777

Click here to donate online

In person cash/checks at Town Hall, 315 S. Lowry Street in Smyrna

Franklin Synergy Bank, 724 President Place in Smyrna

Three levels of personalized pavers are available for purchase with your donation. All or part of your gift may be tax deductible as a charitable contribution.

A website was also established to share more about the planned memorial and Capt. Kuss’ life, as well as photos of him and his family. Click here to check it out.