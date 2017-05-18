Officer Kenny Moats, others killed in line of duty remembered at Knoxville ceremony

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A peace officers’ memorial service was held in Knoxville Thursday honoring fallen officers who have died over the last year.

While a number of officers were remembered, a big focus was Maryville Police Officer Kenny Moats, who was killed in the line of duty last summer.

The ceremony was meant to remember those officers who have spent time serving and protecting our communities and paying respect to the families left behind.

“The thin blue line is still strong and it’s intact. There’s good people out there that appreciate us, and there’s a grateful America out there that’s grateful for the work that the men and women of law enforcement do day in and day out,” said Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp.

The week of May 15 is National Police Week, signed into law by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.