Monroe County middle school closed after bird mite infestation

TELLICO PLAINS (WATE) – Monroe County Schools closed Tellico Plains Junior High School and moved students to Tellico Plains High School after multiple students showed up in the school’s clinic with mites on them.

Monroe County School said bird mites were discovered in an area of the gym on May 2. Fourteen students who had been sitting in that area of the gym reported to the school nurse they had mites on them.

The gym was closed until May 10 for pest control treatment. After the building was reopened, Monroe County Schools said a student reported to the nurse with suspected bird mites.

The building was closed again. The next day, the school system said the building was treated with a thermal fog, as well as crack and crevice treatment.

As a precaution, on May 15, students were relocated to Tellico Plains High School for the remainder of the school year. Monroe County Schools said they had follow-up treatments in the gym as well as the main building of the junior high school.

Monroe County Schools Coordinated School Health Supervisor Jackie Gray contacted the Monroe County Health Department, Centers for Disease Control and Tennessee Department of Health about the incident at the junior high school. The school system said Gray also talked with the State Department of Education Coordinated School Health Office who confirmed that the school district had taken appropriate action regarding the mites.

Bird Mite Treatment Timeline

May 2, 2017

14 students at Tellico Plains Junior High School were in the school clinic with mites on them

The mites were discovered in one area of the gym where the students had been sitting

Monroe County Schools’ Central Office was notified and an additional nurse was dispatched to the high school

The Monroe County Health Department was contacted for assistance

Central office supervisors reported to Tellico Plains Junior High School and pest control was contacted

Any child who reported seeing mites was seen by the school nurse, parents were contacted and written information was shared with the parents about bird mites

The affected area of the gym and furniture was cleaned and pest control treatment began by the afternoon

The gym building was closed and remained closed through May 10, 2017

The principal shared information via social media and the Director of Schools shared information via print media

May 5

Partial thermal fog

May 9-10

Bird nest removal and fog

May 11, 2017

The building was cleared for use

A student reported to the nurse with suspected mites

The building was closed again

May 12, 2017

Crack and crevice treatment

Second thermal fog

May 15, 2017

Crack and crevice treatment

As a precaution, students were relocated to Tellico Plains High School for the remainder fo the school year

May 18, 2017

7-10 day follow-up thermal fog

Bird nest removal, crack and crevice treatment, and ULV/thermal fog in the main building began