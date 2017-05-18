Knoxville police search for suspects after gas station car theft

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – An overnight car theft led police on a manhunt in North Knoxville Thursday morning.

Knoxville Police Department said a 1992 Honda Civic was stolen from a gas station in Fountain City. Ashley Rhines said she was inside a gas station with her brother when a group of people drove off in their car.

Rhines said they spent all night searching the area before finding the car at the O’Charley’s on Cedar Lane in North Knoxville. She said they were able to block the car from getting out of the parking lot, but the passengers inside the car ran away.

Police said they have been searching for suspects in the theft. They said the vehicle was returned to the owner and the suspects are facing auto theft charges.