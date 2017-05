KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is hiring new recruits.

The deadline to apply is May 25 at 4:30 p.m. Applicants must submit an online application and a detailed resume.

Bring supportive documents (copies of birth certificate, high school diploma or GED, valid photo ID, etc.) to the written examination appointment.

If you have any questions, you can contact Civil Service at 865-215-2106 before the deadline.