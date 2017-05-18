Knoxville family-style restaurant receives lowest health inspection grade of week

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A restaurant that specializes in Greek and Italian foods, as well as gourmet burgers, received the lowest health inspection grade of the week. When the inspector checked, he found a number of “risk factor” violations that could potentially lead to foodborne illness if not corrected.

Pero’s On The Hill, 7706 Northshore Drive – Grade: 83

Pero’s On The Hill received a passing score, but a follow-up inspection is required.

The inspector writes he watched a cook touch a sandwich with his bare hands. That’s not allowed. Kitchen workers are supposed to wear gloves as they handle food.

When the inspector checked the dishwasher, it had no chlorine running through it. Also, a number of ready-to-eat foods were found with no date marks on them. a regulation closely watched by inspectors.

Date marks are a regulation closely watched by inspectors. They are required by health standards and are used as a mean of controlling the growth of Listeria.

If food is held over for 24-hours in the refrigerator it must be used within 7 days. With no date marks on the food, there is no way of knowing when it was put into use.

The inspector also found raw eggs stored over ready-to-eat food which invites the possibility of cross-contamination.

More online: Read this week’s full inspection reports [PDF]

More than half a dozen restaurants had perfect health inspection grades and others were close behind.

Top scores of the week:

Aubrey’s, Papermill, 6005 Brookvale Lane – Grade: 100

Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 324 N. peters Road – Grade: 100

McAlister’s Deli, 232 Morrell Road – Grade: 100

McAlister’s Deli, 11140 Parkside Drive – Grade: 100

Nixon’s Deli – 7419 Middlebrook Pike – Grade: 100

Cardin’s Drive-In, 8529 Asheville Highway – Grade: 100

Habaneros, 8704 Asheville Highway – Grade: 100

Lenny’s Sub Shop, 4622 Kingston Pike – Grade: 99

Sonic Drive-In, 4515 Chapman Highway – Grade: 99

Health checks are conducted every 6 months and represent a snapshot on conditions on the day of the inspection.