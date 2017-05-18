International Biscuit Festival | Meet the biscuits

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The International Biscuit Festival’s Biscuit Boulevard is a place for biscuit artisans to compete for the title of best biscuit.

Biscuit Boulevard opens at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, along Market Street just south of Market Square. Tickets are $15 and allow patrons to try five different biscuits. You can then vote for your favorite biscuit creation.

Biscuit Makers

1. Marble City Kitchen – “Point of No Return Biscuit”

You’re not turning back after getting a taste of this biscuit. Marble City Kitchen’s short rib infused biscuit had cheddar cheese and horseradish creme fraiche.

2. Frussie’s Deli and Bakery – “Porky Pastrami”

This biscuit’s name may be adorable, but it has some serious ingredients! Frussie’s Deli and Bakery is serving up pastrami cured smoked pork loin on a homemade buttermilk biscuit. It is topped with a sweet and spicy honey mustard.

3. OliBea – TBA

4. Moe & Bruce’s – Feta Cheese Biscuit

Moe and Bruce’s Market just opened up at 401 Northshore. This biscuit is a fusion of Mediterranean food with Southern American charm. The market is making a feta cheese biscuit with garlic and mixed herbs. It will be finished with tomato jam and tzatziki sauce.

5. WATE 6 On Your Side / Shoney’s – Golden Sunsphere Biscuit

Stop by and visit with WATE 6 On Your Side as we serve up a Knoxville classic. Enjoy a buttermilk biscuit served with your choice of white country gravy or sausage gravy.

6. Trotta Montgomery – TBA

7. Swaggerty Sausage/Crowne Plaza- Good Old Fashioned Southern Buttermilk Biscuit

Why mess with a good thing? Swaggerty Sausage is partnering with Crowne Plaza to create Swaggerty Sausage biscuit sandwiches.

8. Murray’s Cheese – TBA

9. Wampler’s Sausage Farm – Pig Head Biscuits

Why have a sausage and cheese biscuit when you can have sausage and cheese actually baked into a biscuit. Wampler’s Sausage is doing just that. To top it all off, their biscuit is cut with a pig head biscuit cutter.



10. West Egg Cafe – TBA

11. Southern Biscuit Flour – TBA

12. Alex Belew Catering – I think I’ve died and gone to biscuit Heaven

You may go into diabetic shock after eating this biscuit, but we’re told it is well worth it! Alex Belew is whipping up a toffee buttermilk biscuit bread pudding with Batey Farms macerated strawberries. All of that is topped with a white chocolate whipped cream.

13. The Drawing Room – When Pigs Fly

Located in the Tennessean Hotel, the Drawing Room is known for its high-class food. Their house made flaky biscuit include smoked pork with a pork gravy.

14. Tupelo Honey – TBA

15. Century Harvest Farms – TBA

16. The Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain – Biscuits and Berries

The Phoenix Pharmacy and Fountain is making a crowd favorite on their summer menu. The Biscuits and Berries biscuit includes a house made buttermilk biscuit with a strawberry compote and vanilla bean ice cream. It is topped with whipped cream.