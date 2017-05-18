Fire destroys North Knox County home

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The roof a home collapsed after a house fire in North Knox County.
The fire was reported Thursday at 6759 Cardindale Road in North Knox County. No one was home at the time the fire started.
No other information is available at this time.
PHOTOS: Cardindale Road House Fire
PHOTOS: Cardindale Road House Fire x
