Cumberland County High School teacher charged with vehicular homicide, DUI after crash

CROSSVILLE (WATE) – A Cumberland County High School teacher has been charged with vehicular homicide and DUI after an overnight wrong way crash involving a motorcycle.

A crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol says Meghan E. Wilson, 36, was going southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 127 just after midnight Thursday morning when her Dodge pickup truck hit a Harley Davidson motorcycle operated by John V. Rowe, 46, head on.

The impact caused Rowe to be thrown from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Debris from the scene struck another motorcycle causing minor damage, but no injury to the rider.

Wilson was uninjured. She has been charged with vehicular homicide, DUI, and violation of implied consent.

Cumberland County Director of Schools Janet Graham says Wilson is on administrative leave. “Once the legal system makes their decision, we will make ours,” Graham said.