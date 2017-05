Related Coverage Cruze Farm to expand in Summer 2017

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Cruze Farm opened its pop-up shop Thursday.

The shop’s location is at 408 South Gay Street, the former Archer’s BBQ location.

The pop-up shop will be open every day until September 15.

The store will open at noon and close at 11 p.m. on weekdays, close at midnight on the weekend and close at 10 p.m. on Sunday.

