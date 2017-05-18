Cocke County man drowns after mower flips into creek

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Billy Hugh Masoner was driving Toro Zero Turn Mower when the mower flipped into the bank

PARROTTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man in Cocke County died after his lawn mower flipped upside down into a creek bank, pinning him underneath the water.

The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office said Billy Hugh Masoner, 64, was dead when deputies arrived. The homeowner told deputies she had hired Masoner to mow at her residence on Upward Road in Parrottsville.

On Wednesday morning, Masoner was mowing when deputies said his lawnmower slid off the bank, flipping upside down. He was wearing a seatbelt, so he was pulled with the mower into the creek.

The homeowner said she was going out to her car to take her dog for a ride when she noticed the mower laying upside down. She called 911 to report the incident.

A group was able to winch the mower back up the bank. Deputies said Masoner’s head had been pinned underwater for several minutes before deputies arrived.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s