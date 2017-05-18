Man charged with murder in Clinton Walmart shooting

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A man was charged after a shooting in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Clinton.

Robert K. Myers, 32, of Briceville was charged with first-degree attempted murder, aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping and second-degree murder. Officers said Marshal Pinsley, 23, of Blaine, was shot and killed on April 28.

Police said Myers was the ex-husband of Marshal Pinsly’s wife, Crystal Pinsly. Myers was taken into custody after shooting, then released after several hours of questioning.

The family says they believe they may know what was the catalyst to the deadly shooting. On April 14, the Pinslys called the Blaine Police Department because they say Crystal Pinsly’s oldest son was missing. Myers is his father.

“On Good Friday, he decided he was just going to come pick up my oldest without permission,” said Crystal Pinsly.

In the report from the Blaine Police Department, Chief Bill Owens notes Myers and his son arranged to meet, but the boy did not tell his mother or stepfather. Chief Owens adds in the report that he went over laws regarding custodial interference. While Chief Owens notes it was a bad situation, he says no actual offense occurred as per the text of the law.

“My husband was not scared of nobody. It didn’t matter who you were. I think that that ever since that day he’s had it out for my husband. I do believe,” Crystal Pinsly said.

Myers is currently in the Anderson County Jail.

