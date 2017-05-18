ATV rider,18, killed in crash with dump truck in Middle Tennessee

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old riding an ATV died Wednesday afternoon in a crash with a dump truck in Maury County.

The fire department said it happened on Blue Springs Road just outside of Columbia near New Lewisburg Highway.

Sgt. Chris Dye said the ATV was heading north along the tree line when it went onto the roadway and was hit by the dump truck.

The truck rolled on top of the four-wheeler, trapping the driver, who was killed in the crash. The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

There’s no word at this time if the driver of the dump truck was injured.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash, said the fault is on the ATV rider since the truck had the right of way.

Maury County fire officials also said a cleanup crew was called to the scene to contain a diesel fuel spill. It’s unclear how much fuel spilled.

Further details have yet to be released. The investigation is ongoing.