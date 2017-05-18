Anderson County high school students build home for family

WATE 6 On Your Side Staff Published:

CLINTON (WATE) – A group of high school students in Anderson County worked together to build a home for a family in the community. The family received the keys to their new home on Thursday.

Students at the Anderson County Career and Technical Center partnered with Clayton Homes and Habitat for Humanity to make the home build possible. The home will stay in Anderson County with its new owners.

“The ownership these students took with this project is just amazing. I could hear them while I was in one room, maybe they were in another room, and they would say something like, ‘Hey, don’t leave that like that. This is somebody’s house,'” said construction teacher Phil Pyke.

Five of the seniors involved in the build have already been offered full time jobs by Clayton Homes after they graduate later this month.

 

 

 

