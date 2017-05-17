Tennessee woman pleads not guilty in highway incident with congressman

The Associated Press Published:
U.S. Rep. David Kustoff (Courtesy: Twitter)

DRESDEN, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman charged in a highway confrontation with a congressman has pleaded not guilty.

The Jackson Sun reports that Wendi Wright appeared in a Weakley County court Monday on a reckless endangerment charge.

Authorities say the 35-year-old Wright followed Republican U.S. Rep. David Kustoff’s vehicle after he attended a town hall meeting at the University of Tennessee at Martin on May 8.

Sheriff’s officials say Kustoff was riding with an aide when they pulled off the highway because they feared being run off the road.

Authorities say Wright jumped out of her own vehicle, and then screamed at Kustoff while pounding on the windows of his car and reaching into his vehicle.

Authorities didn’t say if Wright attended the town hall or why she followed Kustoff.

Related: Angry woman follows Tennessee congressman down highway

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s