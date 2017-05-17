Tennessee head baseball coach resigns

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Tennessee Head Baseball Coach Dave Serrano will resign at the end of the season.

The University of Tennessee Athletics Department said Serrano informed the baseball team Wednesday. He will continue to coach the team through the end of the regular season as well as any postseason tournaments for which the team may qualify.

Assistant Coach Larry Simcox will then serve as interim coach during a national search for Serrano’s replacement, according to UT Athletics Department.

“On Monday evening, John and I had what I felt was a very honest and productive conversation about the Tennessee baseball program,” Serrano said. “My decision to step aside at season’s end is based off what I believe is in the best interest of our student-athletes and this program.”

Serrano became Tennessee’s head baseball coach in June 2011. He is currently 157-160 in six seasons with the Volunteers.

“I’m very proud of what we accomplished with the program internally, but I realize it ultimately comes down to wins and losses,” Serrano said. “I will always be a big Vol fan and will continue to support and cheer on this great university.”

