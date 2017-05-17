Surveillance video captures Florida driver hitting child, driving away

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WATE/WFLA) – Home surveillance video captured a hit-and-run that happened in Holiday, Florida.

The video shows a gold Ford Explorer fishtailed from one side of the road to the other before driving through a front yard, hitting a truck. Swinging back into the street, video shows the SUV hitting a seventh-grade boy who was riding his bike.

Johnny Walsh Jr. said he didn’t realize what happened until he was on the ground. He said the SUV almost ran over him, but he was able to roll out of the way.

“I don’t remember saying anything except, ‘I needed my parents’,” says Johnny.

The 14-year-old was taken by ambulance to the hospital where he was treated for road rash, bruises, and a sore hip. Now, he’s worried he won’t be able to play basketball for school.

“I felt the pain he was feeling,” says his father, Johnny Walsh, Sr. “Then, when I saw the video and how he just ran him over and took off, it was just as shocking.”

A white car that was following the SUV was able to get the vehicle’s license plate. Detectives said the car was reported stolen on Tuesday by the owner of the vehicle. Two persons of interest have been named in the hit-and-run.

Investigators say Christopher Michael Try, age 20, and Kevin Wilson, age 23, are persons of interest in the hit and run.

WFLA spoke with Try’s mother. She says he told her via Facebook that he was not in the SUV. She says he told her he got into an argument with Kevin Wilson over a girl and that Kevin sped off in the SUV, alone. Right now, she says she is working to convince her son, Christopher to talk to FHP.