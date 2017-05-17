Search underway for teen who fell off boat in West Knox County

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Rescue crews are searching for someone who fell off a boat in West Knox County and has not resurfaced.
The Knoxville Area Volunteer Rescue Squad says just before 5 p.m., an 18-year-old fell off a boat near Virtue Road. Officials say the teen apparently does not know how to swim.
The rescue squad and Rural/Metro are searching for the victim, but say they have transitioned from rescue to recovery mode.
WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the scene. Refresh this page for updates.
PHOTOS: West Knox County water rescue
PHOTOS: West Knox County water rescue x
