Oregon armed robber apologizes to police officer who shot him

KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has apologized to the police officer who shot him last summer.

The Statesman Journal reports 51-year-old Andy Gibson acknowledged at his sentencing Monday that his actions forced Keizer Police Officer Esteban Perez to shoot him.

Gibson pleaded guilty by reason of insanity for the armed robbery of a convenience store and the attempted murder of a police officer. He was sentenced to prison and institutionalization at the Oregon State Hospital.

Gibson entered a 7-Eleven armed with two knives. He threatened a clerk in an attempt to steal beer.

Perez responded to a 911 call and tried to speak with Gibson, but the man charged at him with knives in each hand.

Perez fired at Gibson, who suffered life-threatening injuries.

